THE AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT WOULD EFFECTIVELY ELIMINATE THE MEDICAID EXPANSION

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that 24-million people would lose coverage by 2026 under the American Health Care Act, and almost a half million Kentuckians are included in that number – according to the Urban Institute. The American Health Care Act (AHCA) would effectively eliminate the Medicaid expansion and change existing tax credits to be based on age instead of income. That could reduce assistance in paying for coverage by as much as six-thousand dollars a year. Dustin Pugel with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says Kentucky has drastically reduced the number of uninsured in the last seven years – and under the House plan, the change will be felt in a big way.

