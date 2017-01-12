THE APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM IS ALL ABOUT “TAKING CARE OF OUR OWN” SAYS JUDGE HALE

When it comes to employment, Barren County is facing a problem-there simply aren’t enough skilled workers to fill the jobs that are currently available.

It isn’t simply about having a person to fill a job, it is about having an individual equipped with the skills and training to secure a job that will then turn into a career. The state labor cabinet has a program, Kentucky apprenticeship, which addresses this directly and everyone involved benefits.

Judge Executive Micheal Hale has now brought this program to barren county. When it comes to issues facing local industry and business, we have to have a workforce ready to go.

Hale says it is one way to begin to meet the industry needs and strengthening our workforce:

These opportunities are not limited to industry alone. Apprenticeship programs are available in many areas, from finance to sales and marketing.

When asked by a plant manager what his goal was, in regard to this apprenticeship program, Hale said it was all about taking care of our own:

What kind of benefits can people see after being a part of this program?

For more information you can go online to www.kentuckyapprenticeship.com or contact the office of the Barren County Judge Executive.

There are over 1000 apprenticeable occupations registered with the US Department of Labor and recognized by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.