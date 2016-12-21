THE ASSOCIATED PRESS WITH KENTUCKY NEWS

In Frankfort, a medical school faculty member has been hired as the new medical director for the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services. Dr. Gil Liu’s appointment was announced Tuesday by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

At Golden Pond, an official says storm-damaged trees at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be cut and left on the ground. Tina Tilley, who is the area supervisor at Land Between the Lakes, announced the decision Monday, months after officials received public comment on a proposed timber salvage sale.

Frankfort would get an additional 16 family court judges while losing 15 district and circuit court judges under a plan to overhaul the state’s judicial system. Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton released the plan on Tuesday. It is the first time the court has proposed a major redistricting plan since the legislature created the state’s modern court system in 1976.

The Louisville Census estimates show Kentucky’s population has grown slightly in the past year. The 2016 Kentucky estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau is 4,436,974 people, or about 12,000 more people than 2015.