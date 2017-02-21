THE ASSOCIATED PRESS WITH KENTUCKY UPDATES

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) – The creator of the smash-hit TV show “The Walking Dead” is returning to his native Kentucky for an appearance at Eastern Kentucky University. Robert Kirkman was born in Lexington raised in Cynthiana. In the early 2000s, he created “The Walking Dead” comic series that would inspire the hit TV show.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police officials are taking applications for children to attend a free summer camp. Trooper Island Camp offers a chance for boys and girls ages 10 to 12 to spend time at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a building on the Centre College campus in Kentucky, killing one person. Boyle County Coroner Dr. Don Hamner tells media that 47-year-old Ricky Baker of Perryville crashed the vehicle into the Horky House shortly after 7 a.m. EST Monday. No one else was hurt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Brown-Forman Corp. has hired a whisky maker for its single malt Scotch whisky business that the Kentucky-based company acquired last year. It says Rachel Barrie begins her new job on March 1. Her duties include overseeing The GlenDronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh distilleries.