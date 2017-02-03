THE BARREN COUNTY AG EXTENSION WILL MISS KRISTEN HILDABRAND

The Barren County Ag Extension Office is losing an agent and it was evident from the large crowd yesterday that Kristen Hildabrand had certainly become a part of this community.

Hildabrand has been with the extension office for seven years and says she loves her job, her co-workers and this community and says leaving is bittersweet:

Kristen won’t be going far, she has accepted a new job in Bowling Green. Looking back over her time in Barren County, she hopes she has made a difference and has made some thumbs greener:



Congratulations to Kristen as she heads to Bowling Green to take over as horticulture agent for the Warren County Ag Extension office.