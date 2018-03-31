Logo


THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY HAS RETURNED SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 03/31/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

26 year old Joseph Leo Dylan Parker, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE (POLICE OFFICER), RESISTING ARREST, DISORDERLY CONDUCT and PUBLIC INTOXICATION.
36 year old Laura May Wright, of Cave City, was indicted on five counts: two counts of ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE (POLICE OFFICER), RESISTING ARREST, DISORDERLY CONDUCT and PUBLIC INTOXICATION.
25 year old Shelby Johnson, of Cave City, was indicted on eight counts: two counts of ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE (POLICE OFFICER), RESISTING ARREST, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, two counts of ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR and two counts of MENACING.
20 year old Thomas Antwan Spurlock, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts of ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE, POLICE OFFICER.
33 year old Crystal Lynell Porter, of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: DUI, OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE REVOKED OR SUSPENDED FOR DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE, FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT and POSSESSION OF OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER INSIDE A MOTOR VEHICLE.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

