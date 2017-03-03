THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY HAS RETURNED SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned indictments on a group they feel are connected to several local burglaries.

Included on a single indictment were 35 year old Angela Long, 50 year old Timothy Wayne Riley, 42 year old Samuel Garrett Alvey and 39 year old Misty Michelle Francies, all of Glasgow and 23 year old Brooke Mosby of Summer Shade.

Per the indictment, the thefts began in early October of last year, when Long and Riley broke into a home and stole electronics, household items and tools. Long broke into another home in early December and the pair broke into two separate homes in January, stealing various items. The indictment claims that in November, Mosby was with the pair when they entered another home and took various jewelry, guns, electronics, and other items. Francies and Alvey were involved in stealing a Mazda car with both Long, Riley and Mosby in January.

Long was indicted on five counts each of BURGLARY, THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and one count of TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, for a total of 19 counts. Riley was indicted on a total of 15 counts: four counts each of BURGLARY, THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and one count of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY; Mosby was indicted for BURGLARY, THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY. Francies was indicted on two counts: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY. Everyone except for Mosby was also charged with PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

Detective Rusty Anderson with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office testified and bail for Long, riley and Mosby was set at $20,000. Alvey and Francies bonds were each set at $5000.