Today, House Bill 13, the Bowling Green Veterans Center Bill, received final passage in the Kentucky General Assembly. The measure, sponsored by Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, commits $10.5 million in matching state bonding funds for a veteran’s nursing home in Bowling Green, a necessary step for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to begin construction on the much-needed facility.

“This is a great day for the veterans of south central Kentucky,” said Rep. Meredith, who has led the charge on the this issue since 2016. “The brave men and women who have selflessly served our country deserve accessible healthcare. This legislation will ensure funds for the facility are matched through the state, and those who have worn the uniform will not be forgotten about. I thank the General Assembly for passing this measure and supporting Kentucky’s veterans, and I look forward to Governor Bevin swiftly signing the bill into law.”

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) conducted a market assessment and feasibility study for the State Veterans’ Nursing Home Program. Upon reviewing the placement of future facilities, KDVA concluded that south central Kentucky was the area most in need of a veteran’s nursing home.

House Bill 13 now heads to the Governor to be signed into law.