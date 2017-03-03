THE BOWLING GREEN – WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE MAKES TWO DRUG ARRESTS

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force makes two drug trafficking arrests.

The two month long investigation into drug trafficking gave the DTF probable cause to secure a search warrant for the couple’s home on Audley Avenue. The search warrant was executed early Thursday afternoon and yielded over a quarter pound of crystal meth and over a quarter pound of cocaine. Total value of both was around $22,000. Various marijuana eatables along with evidence of a recent trip to Denver, two handguns, two sawed off shotguns, three vehicles and $1,224 in cash was seized.

35 year old Billy R. Mitchell and 35 year old Ariane Mitchell, both of Bowling Green, were arrested at the scene. Billy Mitchell was charged with two counts of Trafficking Meth, two counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. Ariane Mitchell was charged with one count of Trafficking Meth and one count of Trafficking Cocaine.

The DTF says that additional charges are expected once the case goes before the Warren County Grand Jury. The firearm violations are federal crimes and a review of the case will be conducted jointly with the, ATF, Commonwealth Attorney and the United States Attorney’s Office. All accused were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.