THE COMMUNITY AND CONSERVATION GROUPS SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE STREAM PROTECTION RULE

A coalition of community and conservation groups is fighting back against attempts by state officials in Kentucky and 13 other coal-producing states to stop enforcement of the Stream Protection Rule, which was finalized last month by the Interior Department. The states want the United States District Court in D-C to block enforcement. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Secretary, Charles Snavely, claims the Stream Protection Rule is “not environmentally needed, conflicts with existing protections” and would do “great harm” to the coal industry.

Thom Kay with Appalachian Voices, one of the groups seeking to intervene in the case, disagrees.



The rule is intended to protect clean water and other natural resources through stronger regulations on surface mining. According to Appalachian Voices, mountaintop-removal mining has been responsible for destroying an estimated two-thousand miles of streams in Appalachia and is linked to a variety of health problems.

Letcher County resident Tarence Ray is one of the volunteers who collects water-quality data on rivers and streams for the state’s Water Watch program. He says he still sees pollution from strip mines.

The Stream Protection Rule expands baseline data requirements during the permitting process for a new mining operation, and it also strengthens monitoring during mining and reclamation. While the state has characterized the new regulation as “unreasonable and unjustifiable restrictions,” Ray believes otherwise.

