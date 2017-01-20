THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROVIDES ASSISTANCE TO IMPROVE COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND SERVICES

The Department for Local Government (DLG) approved funding for a $997,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for construction of a rail spur off of the CSX railroad’s mainline to serve the Fritz Winter North America LP automotive parts plant, which is to be constructed in the Wilkey North Industrial Park in Franklin.

Senator David Givens commented on the grant, “I am pleased to hear the Fritz Winter Rail Spur Development Program has received a Community Development Block Grant that will help support these new jobs and, thus, support the local economy. Kentucky is known for its excellence in the automotive industry and this project is yet another example of the growing industry in our state.”

“This is exciting news! It is very important in our support of Fritz Winter as they develop their manufacturing location in Franklin, Kentucky,” said Representative Wilson Stone. “The decision by Fritz Winter to locate in our community is important to all of south central Kentucky because of the contribution they will make to our regional economy.”

Applications for CDBG funds are also submitted to DLG. To learn more, visit https://kydlgweb.ky.gov/FederalGrants/CDBG_cities.cfm.

The CDBG program provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.