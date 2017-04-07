THE CONNECTORS LEAGUE CONTINUES

This past Sunday, July 2nd, saw the the team leading the Connectors League change. Glasgow, the current defending champions were defeated by Deportivo La Selva 3 – 0 in the first game of the day. La Selva now leads the league with Glasgow in a close second place.

The noon game resulted in Jessy Nay losing to ABD 2 – 1.

The final game of the day saw Real Sociedad defeating Deportivo U.S.A. 3 – 0.

Current Standings

Upcoming Games Schedule

10:00 a.m. La Selva vs ABD

12:00 noon Glasgow vs Deportivo U.S.A.

2:00 p.m. Real Sociedad v.s. Jessy Nay

Connectors will be playing two games for three Sundays starting Sunday, July 16th to make up for the games missed due to the “Dead Period” High School rule.