THE CONNECTORS SOCCER LEAGUE IS BUSY WITH GAMES

The Connectors Soccer League was busy with games
this past weekend of April 1st and 2nd.
On Saturday, April 1st, the Connectors U11 and U13 teams
each played a game at the Soccer Complex.
The U11 team defeated the Scottsville Firebirds 9 – 4.
The U13 team beat the Scottsville Predators 13 – 2.
The Adult League was back on track after a weekend off
due to flooded fields.
Glasgow, the defending Champions, beat Deportivo Panuco 4 – 0.
Panuco competed well in the first half with its 9 player team, but
was punished by Glasgow in the second half as the players got tired.
Goal scorers for Glasgow were: Franly Gabriel – 1, Benjamin – 2
and Gregorio – 1.
Nelson from Panuco received a yellow card for handling the ball
in the penalty box.
Newcomer ABD earned its first win in the league by defeating
Jessy Nay 2 -1. Both teams showed off passing and moving
skills, making for an exciting game.
ABD goal scorers were: Geo – 1, Rudy – 1.
The goal scorer for Jessy Nay was Carlos.
Connectors F.C. dominated the match against Deportivo U.S.A.,
with a final score of 8 – 3.
Jade Molina opened the scoring within the first five minutes of the
game with a long distance missile that surprised the Goalkeeper.
This was followed by goals scored by the following:
Alex Elizalde – 1, Adam Garrett – 1, Marc Buchanan – 2 and
Alejandro Bueso – 3.
After being blanked in the first half, Deportivo responded with three
goals in the second half. Eddie scored 2 goals and Robert scored 1.
Schedule for Next Week
10:00 a.m. La Selva v.s. ABD
12:00 noon Panuco v.s. Deportivo U.S.A.
2:00 Jessy Nay v.s. Connectors F.C.
Glasgow is off for the weekend.
Current Standings
Team Played Points GD
Glasgow 2 6 5
Connectors F.C. 1 3 5
Jessy Nay 2 3 2
ABD 2 3 0
La Selva 1 0 -3
Panuco 1 0 -4
Deportivo U.S.A 1 0 -5
Leading Goal Scorers
Benjamin (Glasgow) 3
Alejandro Bueso (Connectors F.C.) 3
Eric Castillo (Jessy Nay) 2
Steven (Glasgow) 2
Geovani Minovar (ABD) 2
Franly Gabriel (Glasgow) 2
Eddie (Deportivo U.S.A 2
Marc Buchanan (Connectors F.C.) 2