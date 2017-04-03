THE CONNECTORS SOCCER LEAGUE IS BUSY WITH GAMES

The Connectors Soccer League was busy with games

this past weekend of April 1st and 2nd.

On Saturday, April 1st, the Connectors U11 and U13 teams

each played a game at the Soccer Complex.

The U11 team defeated the Scottsville Firebirds 9 – 4.

The U13 team beat the Scottsville Predators 13 – 2.

The Adult League was back on track after a weekend off

due to flooded fields.

Glasgow, the defending Champions, beat Deportivo Panuco 4 – 0.

Panuco competed well in the first half with its 9 player team, but

was punished by Glasgow in the second half as the players got tired.

Goal scorers for Glasgow were: Franly Gabriel – 1, Benjamin – 2

and Gregorio – 1.

Nelson from Panuco received a yellow card for handling the ball

in the penalty box.

Newcomer ABD earned its first win in the league by defeating

Jessy Nay 2 -1. Both teams showed off passing and moving

skills, making for an exciting game.

ABD goal scorers were: Geo – 1, Rudy – 1.

The goal scorer for Jessy Nay was Carlos.

Connectors F.C. dominated the match against Deportivo U.S.A.,

with a final score of 8 – 3.

Jade Molina opened the scoring within the first five minutes of the

game with a long distance missile that surprised the Goalkeeper.

This was followed by goals scored by the following:

Alex Elizalde – 1, Adam Garrett – 1, Marc Buchanan – 2 and

Alejandro Bueso – 3.

After being blanked in the first half, Deportivo responded with three

goals in the second half. Eddie scored 2 goals and Robert scored 1.

Schedule for Next Week

10:00 a.m. La Selva v.s. ABD

12:00 noon Panuco v.s. Deportivo U.S.A.

2:00 Jessy Nay v.s. Connectors F.C.

Glasgow is off for the weekend.

Current Standings

Team Played Points GD

Glasgow 2 6 5

Connectors F.C. 1 3 5

Jessy Nay 2 3 2

ABD 2 3 0

La Selva 1 0 -3

Panuco 1 0 -4

Deportivo U.S.A 1 0 -5

Leading Goal Scorers

Benjamin (Glasgow) 3

Alejandro Bueso (Connectors F.C.) 3

Eric Castillo (Jessy Nay) 2

Steven (Glasgow) 2

Geovani Minovar (ABD) 2

Franly Gabriel (Glasgow) 2

Eddie (Deportivo U.S.A 2

Marc Buchanan (Connectors F.C.) 2