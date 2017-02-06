THE CONNECTORS SOCCER LEAGUE PLAYED SATURDAY

The Connectors Soccer League had two matches played this past Sunday, February 5th at the Soccer Complex.

Connectors F.C. defeated Nelson’s Team 3 -1 in the first game which was played at noon.

The goal scorers for Connectors F.C. were Jade Molina, Edson and Mark.

Alexander Lara scored the lone goal for Nelson’s Team.

The 2:00 p.m. game had Deportivo U.S.A. suffering its second loss in a row after conceding 5 goals to Glasgow while

scoring a penalty kick that was awarded after the Glasgow team committed a foul in its own 18 yards box.

Steven Barrett scored two goals for Glasgow while the following players each scored one goal:

Ronaldo Gabriel, Rodrigo Montufar and Benjamin Viatoro.

Miguel Angel converted the penalty kick for the only goal scored by Deportivo U.S.A.

Current League Standings

Glasgow

Jessy Nay

Connectors F.C.

Nelson’s Team

Deportivo U.S.A.

Schedule for Sunday, February 12th

12:00 Noon Jessy Nay vs Nelson’s Team

2:00 p.m. Glasgow vs Connectors F.C.

Deportivo U.S.A is off