THE CONNECTORS SOCCER LEAGUE RESUMED WITH GREAT WEATHER YESTERDAY

The noon game between Glasgow and Jessy Nay resulted in the league leaders for the season so far barely holding on to its lead.
Jessy Nay defeated Glasgow 2 – 1 to tie Glasgow with points but Glasgow is still leading the league due to a bigger goal difference.
Eric Castillo – 1 goal for Jessy Nay
Victor Hernandez – 1 goal for Jessy Nay
Benjamin Viatoro – 1 goal for Glasgow
The 2:00 p.m. game had Connectors F.C. displaying a devastating offense resulting in the defeat of Deportivo U.S.A 7 – 3.
Victor Fuentes – 4 goals for Connectors F.C. Adam Garrett – 2 Assists for Connectors F.C.
Scott Zettlemoyer – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Alex Elizalde – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.
Bennett Pack – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Alejandro Bueso – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.
Miguel Manuel – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Hunter Young – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.
Connectors Soccer League Current Standings
Team Name Points Goal Difference
Glasgow 12 13
Jessy Nay 12 3
Nelson’s Team 9 4
Connectors F.C. 9 -7
Deportivo U.S.A. 9 -13