THE CONNECTORS SOCCER LEAGUE RESUMED WITH GREAT WEATHER YESTERDAY

The noon game between Glasgow and Jessy Nay resulted in the league leaders for the season so far barely holding on to its lead.

Jessy Nay defeated Glasgow 2 – 1 to tie Glasgow with points but Glasgow is still leading the league due to a bigger goal difference.

Eric Castillo – 1 goal for Jessy Nay

Victor Hernandez – 1 goal for Jessy Nay

Benjamin Viatoro – 1 goal for Glasgow

The 2:00 p.m. game had Connectors F.C. displaying a devastating offense resulting in the defeat of Deportivo U.S.A 7 – 3.

Victor Fuentes – 4 goals for Connectors F.C. Adam Garrett – 2 Assists for Connectors F.C.

Scott Zettlemoyer – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Alex Elizalde – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.

Bennett Pack – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Alejandro Bueso – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.

Miguel Manuel – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Hunter Young – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.

Connectors Soccer League Current Standings

Team Name Points Goal Difference

Glasgow 12 13

Jessy Nay 12 3

Nelson’s Team 9 4

Connectors F.C. 9 -7

Deportivo U.S.A. 9 -13