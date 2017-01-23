Logo


THE CONNECTORS SOCCER LEAGUE RESUMED WITH GREAT WEATHER YESTERDAY

on 01/23/2017
The noon game between Glasgow and Jessy Nay resulted in the league leaders for the season so far barely holding on to its lead.
Jessy Nay defeated Glasgow 2 – 1 to tie Glasgow with points but Glasgow is still leading the league due to a bigger goal difference.
Eric Castillo – 1 goal for Jessy Nay
Victor Hernandez – 1 goal for Jessy Nay
Benjamin Viatoro – 1 goal for Glasgow
The 2:00 p.m. game had Connectors F.C. displaying a devastating offense resulting in the defeat of Deportivo U.S.A 7 – 3.
Victor Fuentes – 4 goals for Connectors F.C. Adam Garrett – 2 Assists for Connectors F.C.
Scott Zettlemoyer – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Alex Elizalde – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.
Bennett Pack – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Alejandro Bueso – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.
Miguel Manuel – 1 goal for Connectors F.C. Hunter Young – 1 Assist for Connectors F.C.

Connectors Soccer League Current Standings
Team Name Points Goal Difference
Glasgow 12 13
Jessy Nay 12 3
Nelson’s Team 9 4
Connectors F.C. 9 -7
Deportivo U.S.A. 9 -13

