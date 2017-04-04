Logo


THE DEBATE OVER HEALTH CARE IS HEATING UP AGAIN

04/04/2017
With the G-O-P trying to resuscitate its plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, the debate over how to fix health care in the U-S is heating up again. While partisan divides remain high, Glenn Pearson – former president of Physicians for a National Health Program – says the failure of the American Health Care Act presents a unique opportunity for President Donald Trump to make good on campaign promises for more coverage and better benefits by moving beyond for-profit models.

      Glenn Pearson former president of Physicians for a National Health Program

Pearson notes the Medicare for All Act – introduced by Representative John Conyers (D-MI) – would provide immediate and comprehensive coverage to all Americans by expanding Medicare, the popular single-payer program already in place for people 65 and older. Critics have said it would be too costly, but independent analysis of similar legislation found 95 percent of U-S households would pay less than the current system of insurance premiums, deductibles and co-pays.
Pearson, while not a fan of the ill-fated Trumpcare proposal, notes the Affordable Care Act still leaves many without coverage and channels billions of taxpayer dollars to private insurance companies. He says a majority of Americans, including Republicans, support a system where money currently going to administrative overhead and private profits is spent on patient care instead.

He says even though more people have insurance since the A-C-A rollout, nearly two million Americans go bankrupt each year because of health-care expenses. A National Day of Action calling for universal health care is set for Saturday, the first day of the congressional recess.

