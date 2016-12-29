Logo


THE FINAL READING OF THE AMBULANCE TAXING WILL BE THIS AFTERNOON

on 12/29/2016 |
The Barren County Fiscal Court will settle the matter of an ambulance taxing this afternoon, at least as far as this year’s tax bills.
At this afternoon’s 3:00pm meeting, the court will have the second reading of an ordinance creating the district. At last week’s meeting, the court did pass the ordinance on first reading.
A public hearing is also included on the agenda for citizens to speak up in either support of the measure or against it. No one spoke during last week’s public hearing.

