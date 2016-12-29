THE FINAL READING OF THE AMBULANCE TAXING WILL BE THIS AFTERNOON

The Barren County Fiscal Court will settle the matter of an ambulance taxing this afternoon, at least as far as this year’s tax bills.
At this afternoon’s 3:00pm meeting, the court will have the second reading of an ordinance creating the district. At last week’s meeting, the court did pass the ordinance on first reading.
A public hearing is also included on the agenda for citizens to speak up in either support of the measure or against it. No one spoke during last week’s public hearing.
The Barren County Fiscal Court will settle the matter of an ambulance taxing this afternoon, at least as far as this year’s tax bills.