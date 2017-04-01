THE GATTON ACADEMY SELECTS 95 STUDENTS FOR CLASS OF 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 95 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2019.

Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation. In addition to these criteria, earlier this month, 185 candidates were invited to interview with WKU faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni.

The selected students scored an average composite of 30.29 on the ACT and 29.98 on the mathematics portion of the exam. The highest possible score is a 36.

The goal of The Gatton Academy is to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in Kentucky. Moreover, The Gatton Academy assists in preparing Kentucky to compete in a knowledge-based economy by increasing the number of scientists and engineers who live and work in the state.

“What an honor it is to welcome The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2019! These 95 high school sophomores with advanced ability and high interest in the STEM fields come from across Kentucky and are a great representation of the state,” said Dr. Julia Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy. “The Gatton Academy’s goal from day one was to partner with all school districts in the Commonwealth so students would have more advanced opportunities, and with this class, we have had a student accepted from 96 percent of the counties in the state.”

Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in newly expanded Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.

Students selected for The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2019:

(Students are organized by county of residence, with their sending school in parenthesis.)

Allen County

• Sydney Wheeler (Greenwood High School) – daughter of David and Michelle Wheeler from Scottsville

Barren County

• M’Kyia Davis (Barren County High School) – daughter of Cassie Davis, Lamont Driver, Mark Walker, and Savannah Hall from Cave City

• Katie Karl (Barren County High School) – daughter of Stephanie Karl from Glasgow

Hart County

• Braydon Peavler (Barren County High School) – son of Tony and Della Peavler from Horse Cave

Simpson County

• Isabella Uhls (Franklin-Simpson High School) – daughter of Dan and Brenda Uhls from Franklin