THE GLASGOW WATER COMPANY WANTS CUSTOMERS TO BEWARE OF A PHONE SCAM USING THEIR NAME

on 11/06/2017 |

The Glasgow Water Company has been made aware of a scam that involves someone calling customers from what appears to be GWC’s Phone number and telling them that their service is due for disconnection and needs to be paid. Please be aware that this is a scam. The GWC does not solicit payment by phone for any past due accounts and does not give 800 numbers for customers to call. If you have any concerns or questions please call us at 270-651-3727.

