THE GREEN RIVER FERRY FERRY PARKING LOT WILL BE CLOSED

The Green River Ferry parking lot will be closed March 15-17, and March 20-24. The parking lot will be open on the weekend (March 18-19) to accommodate river use.

Echo River Spring trail will be closed March 15-24. For the safety of visitors, park workers will place barricades and signs at the parking lot and at trail intersections.

Crews will be felling trees to prepare for expansion of the parking lot and planned accessibility improvements to the Echo River Spring Trail area. These improvements, scheduled for the coming months, will include an expanded accessible parking lot, and accessible trail, picnic tables and restrooms.

The park is felling the necessary trees ahead of time in March because some species of bats begin roosting in trees in April.