The holiday weekend didn’t bring out the best in some Glasgow residents.

Early Christmas morning, Officer Zane Greer saw a white 2007 Mitsubishi driving all over the roadway, even into oncoming traffic. After stopping the vehicle, the driver 37 year old Antonio Zacharias, did not have an operator’s license and no insurance. After smelling alcohol on Zacharias, Officer Greer attempted to conduct the balance test but the citation says Zacharias was too unsteady on his feet to do the test. Zacharias was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, No License, No Insurance and DUI.

After seeing the vehicle weaving all over the roadway, Officer Greer conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Toyota driven by 39 year old Tonia Harbin of Glasgow. Officer Greer says that Harbin admitted to taking gabapentin prior to driving. She was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plate, No Inusrance, Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug, Prescription of A Controlled Substance Not In proper Container and DUI.

When a female called her neighbor for help on Monday afternoon, Officer Atwood responded to the residence on Stewart Drive to investigate. Upon arrival, Officer Atwood found a female, who was bleeding. According to the citation, the woman said she and her boyfriend were arguing and when he began to leave she told him if he did they were over. That’s when she says he took out his pocket knife and stabbed her in the leg and told her he would kill her. The boyfriend, 61 year old Lawrence Payne, was located on North Race Street with the knife she’d described in his pocket. He was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Terroristic Threatening.

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.