THE HONORABLE JUDGE MICA WOOD PENCE HAS OFFICIALLY BECOME FAMILY COURT JUDGE

11/20/2018

The next Family Court Judge in Barren and Metcalfe Counties was sworn in, Tuesday, at 4:00pm. Judge John Alexander performed the ceremonies for new judge, Mica Wood Pence with her husband, Wayne, at her side. With the election votes being officially certified by the secretary of state’s office, Judge Pence will begin now, rather than at the first f the year because she’s replacing an appointed judge. Pence will finish out the remaining 4 years of former Judge, Mitchell Nance’s 8-year term. Nance was in attendance, yesterday.



WCLU spoke with the honorable Judge Mica Pence to talk about her outlook on Day 1.