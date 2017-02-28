THE KENTUCKY FAMILY CAREGIVERS ACT PASSES SENATE

A bill moving through the state Legislature would establish ways to get family caregivers more involved so their aging loved ones can continue living at home. The Kentucky Family Caregivers Act, Senate Bill 129, makes it a uniform requirement that hospitals contact a designated family caregiver upon discharge, explaining and demonstrating to them medical tasks they may have to perform – things such as managing medications, injections and wound care. Charlotte Whittaker, a retiree from Hartford who was her late mother’s caregiver, says the legislation makes sense.

There are an estimated 650-thousand family caregivers in Kentucky, and according to A-A-R-P those caregivers save the state around seven-billion dollars a year. The Senate unanimously passed the bill last week, sending it to the House.

According to a 2015 A-A-R-P survey, more than two-thirds (69%) of care recipients did not have a home visit by a health-care professional after discharge from the hospital. And, many family caregivers said they received little or no training to perform care tasks. Whittaker says during the 20 years she cared for her elderly mother, she was able to help her mom stay in her own home until the last three weeks of her mother’s life. Her mom was 92 when she passed way.

And that’s one reason why Whittaker says she volunteers for A-A-R-P and has talked with lawmakers, urging them to support the bill.