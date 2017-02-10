THE KENTUCKY PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION ORDERED AIRVIEW TO REMAIN IN OPERATION

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the operators of a small sewer utility in Hardin County to continue operations and to hire an engineering firm to draw up plans for connecting to the Elizabethtown municipal sewer system.

In June 2016, Airview Utilities, LLC filed notice of its intent to abandon the system, which includes sewers and a wastewater treatment plant serving about 200 customers in the Airview Estates subdivision. The subdivision is just outside the Elizabethtown city limits.

In an order issued today, the PSC directed Airview Utilities to remain in operation pending a final decision by the PSC, which will come after completion of an engineering study.

During an Oct. 12, 2016, hearing at the PSC, Airview officials testified that the 48-year-old wastewater treatment plant was meant to be temporary and has outlived its planned useful life. A connection to the Elizabethtown municipal system is the best long-term solution, the Airview officials said. Airview further stated it has not determined the cost of such a connection.

In today’s order, the PSC directed Airview to have prepared “detailed engineering plans” for connecting the Airview system to the city’s system. The plans must be developed by an engineering firm acceptable to Elizabethtown, be completed within 180 days, and include a project cost estimate.

The PSC also ordered Airview to clarify the legal status of the leased property on which its wastewater treatment plan is located.

The PSC determined that Elizabethtown’s participation in this process was essential to a successful outcome and made the city of Elizabethtown a party to the case. The Kentucky of Attorney General is also a party, having intervened in July 2016.