THE LATEST NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHILD PORN SENTENCE

Woman sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Shelbyville woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing images of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that a federal judge last week sentenced 37-year-old Melissa Torres for enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

Prosecutors say Torres admitted to forcing two children to engage in sexually explicit conduct and took video of the encounter. She later distributed the video.

Police began investigating after someone found the images and contacted authorities.

BOOKS-GAINES AWARD-WILKINSON

‘Birds of Opulence’ author wins Gaines literary award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An African-American writer from Kentucky who explores generations of black women in a fictional Southern township is the 2016 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation will present Crystal Wilkinson with the nationally acclaimed award and its $10,000 prize Thursday in Louisiana’s capital city.

Wilkinson won for her first novel-length work, “Birds of Opulence.” It follows several generations of women of as they are plagued by mental illness, illegitimacy and the embarrassment that ensues in the fictional Southern black township of Opulence.

The award is in its 10th year of supporting outstanding African-American fiction writers.

MUHAMMAD ALI-ART

Champ’s artistic side to be displayed at Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — When Muhammad Ali wasn’t jabbing or dancing in the ring, he sometimes dabbled as an artist.

Now, 15 drawings created by the boxing great are heading to the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.