THE LATEST SCORES AND SCHEDULES FOR BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY, 4/19



BASEBALL

GLASGOW ___2___ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___1___ 8 INNINGS

BARREN COUNTY __1____ NELSON COUNTY ___2___

GREEN COUNTY ___14___ WARREN CENTRAL ___1___

WARREN EAST ___3___ BOWLING GREEN ___0___



SOFTBALL

GLASGOW ____1__ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___12___

CAVERNA ___1___ HART COUNTY ___18___ 3 INNINGS

SOUTH WARREN ___11___ BOWLING GREEN ___0___

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 4/20

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO SOUTH WARREN; BARREN COUNTY HOSTS PORTLAND, TENNESSEE; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE GOES TO FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; MONROE COUNTY ENTERTAINS HART COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY VISITS CUMBERLAND COUNTY.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON…BARREN COUNTY WELCOMES LOGAN COUNTY; CAVERNA TRAVELS TO FORT KNOX; HART COUNTY HOSTS GREEN COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY PLAYS AT DOUBLEHEADER AT CLINTON COUNTY.