The naked truth about a Glasgow man’s state of mind.

Tuesday evening, Officer Ford with the Glasgow Police Department responded to a residence on Lexington Drive after receiving a complaint that a naked man was outside arguing with his mother. The residence was across the road from a church and in a highly populated residential area.

According to the citation, when officers arrived at the scene it appeared that a woman was fleeing from a naked man, later identified as 31 year old Dylan England. Once England saw the police cars he ran back inside the home. The woman, who is England’s mother, gave officers permission to go inside the home where they say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol. Officers Ford and Clark made contact with England inside the home, where he was still naked and according to the citation manifestly under the influence.

England was taken into custody charged with Indecent Exposure 2nd Degree, Harassment, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place and Possession of Marijuana. He was taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.