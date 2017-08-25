THE PURSUIT STARTED IN TENNESSEE AND ENDED IN KENTUCKY

on 08/25/2017 |

Albany, Ky. (August 24, 2017) – 26-year-old Andrew Maxfield, of Allonn, TN was arrested on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 4:00 PM CST on KY 738, 2 miles west of Albany. Maxfield was arrested following a pursuit that was initiated in Tennessee by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit crossed into Kentucky in Clinton County and came to an end when Maxfield wrecked his 2015 Toyota SUV in the city limits of Albany near the fairgrounds.

Maxfield then fled on foot and was later apprehended and charged with Speeding 26 MPH or greater, Driving DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Failure of non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer) and Wanton Endangerment1st Degree. Maxfield was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

11 Troopers from Post 15, including 1 Canine unit and officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Albany Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the apprehension. A passenger in the Maxfield vehicle was not charged.