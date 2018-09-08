Logo


THE RESERVES NETWORK CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN BARREN COUNTY

on 08/09/2018 |

One local business is celebrating 20 Years of service to the Barren County community, today. Sydney Knicely and staff at the Reserves Network are hosting an event at their location in the central shopping center. Also, on Friday, Federal Mogul will break ground on their new expansion in IDEA Park. Ernie Myers with the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce has the details…

      080918ernie



It is worth noting that one lucky attendee at the 20 Year Celebration of the Reserves Network will win tickets to the Louisville versus Western Kentucky football game at Cardinal Stadium.

