“THE STRONGEST FINANCIALS THE CITY HAS EVER SEEN.” SAID DAVID GILBERT AT CAVE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

“The strongest financials the city has ever seen.” That’s the way David Gilbert, with Gilbert and Gilbert, described the bottom line after completing the City of Cave City’s annual audit. Gilbert said it’s the best year ever for the city:



Gilbert added that the city’s cash has grown by $100,000, or around 33%, this past year. Mayor Dewayne Hatcher says it was certainly a team effort:



Robert Smith gave the council the totals from the restaurant and transient room tax collections for January which totaled to almost $51,000, all of which was transferred to the Tourism Commission.

Convention Center Director Sharon Tabor gave the council an update on the city’s Trail Town Certification. Tabor said Kentucky is the only state to have a “Trail Town” program and the goal is for the city to be known as an anchor to Mammoth Cave.

Tabor said the trail will go from eastern boundary to Mammoth Cave National Park and currently they are working on the community assessment part of the project:

Tabor said becoming a trail town will put Cave City on the tourism map.