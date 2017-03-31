THE THERMAL CAMERA WAS USED TO LOCATE THE FAMILY PET IN GREASE FIRE

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 3:37pm Wednesday afternoon to 101 Bluegrass Drive on a call from the homeowner saying that he had a grease fire in the kitchen. On arrival of the first units there was smoke coming from all sides of the house. The homeowner had exited the house and he stated that the fire was in the kitchen. On arrival of the first engine the neighbor advised fire personnel that there were two dogs still in the house. Firefighters then utilizing a 1 ¾ hand line entered the house through a rear door to attack the fire while the second crew assembled on the rear porch to start a search for the missing dogs. It took firefighters around 10 minutes to put the flames out. The second crew as they entered the rear of the house off of the back deck immediately found and removed one of the dogs. Both crews then searched the house for the other dog which was found hiding under a bed and removed outside and then both dogs were given to the neighbor to take care of until family members could arrive and take possession of the dogs, and both of the dogs seemed to be doing okay after their rescue. It is good to note here that the thermal camera used in the rescue had just been received through a grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission. The fire damage to the house was mostly contained to the kitchen area with the surrounding rooms sustaining moderate smoke damage. The homeowner stated that he was heating up some grease when it grease caught fire, he then called 911 and exited the house. One person was treated at the scene and transported to T. J. Samson Hospital for some burns. The house is owned by John Hatcher. Glasgow units were assisted at the scene by the Barren Metcalfe County EMS. Firefighters were on the scene 1 hour and 10 minutes.