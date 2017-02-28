The threat of severe weather postpones the statewide tornado drill.

Originally scheduled for today (Tuesday 2/28/17) the annual statewide tornado drill has been postponed because of the potential for severe weather.

The National Weather Service, state and local Kentucky Emergency Management organizations are the driving force behind the annual drill. February has been named “Storm Preparedness Month”.

The drill has been rescheduled for this Friday, March 3, 2017 at 9:07am CST.

During the drill you will hear the outdoor COWL sirens and indoor alarms, as well as radio, television and weather radio alerts.