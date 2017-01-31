THE TOMPKINSVILLE CITY COMMISSION MEETING

Action: The Tompkinsville City Commission took the following action: Approved minutes of January special called meeting, they recognized Boy Scout troop # 1085 as they are working on their Citizenship of Community Merit Badge. Updates were given by Timmy Walden, City Superintendent, while the city park is closed, the basketball court is getting redone, sites # 4 & 5 at Primitive Camping Grounds are getting water and electric, the trees donated by Modern a Woodman are growing nicely. The drainage problems are being assessed by Precision Engineering. Street signs for the new commissioners have been ordered, as well as new stop signs. If you notice some street signs are blue and white while others are green and white, the difference in the two signifies location. City limit signs are the blue and white while the green and white, signify you’ve traveled out of the city limits. Me. Coffelt also asked the commission for a raise for his employees. Chief of Police Brian Coffelt asked the commission if the Ford Explorer that was purchased for then K-9 Unit could be sold and the funds deposited back into the drug fund. The commission agreed to donate $100.00 to the Pride Contribution, they do every year. There will be 2 street lights put up on Forresthill. Precision Engineering presented Chapter 155: Development Procedure. This would be added to the Tompkinsville Code of Ordinance, it consists of requirements and guidelines for new developments that may move to Tompkinsville City Limits and reduce the city’s liabilities.