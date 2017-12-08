THE UPCOMING KY STATE FAIR IS OFFERING MONEY-SAVING PROMOTIONS THIS YEAR

on 08/12/2017 |

The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It’s the Commonwealth’s largest summertime attraction – and America’s largest indoor fair. The celebration’s popularity draws nearly 600,000 visitors for the once-a-year opportunity to experience fair food, music, animals, exhibits, entertainment and more.

The Kentucky State Fair offers money-saving discounts, promotions and programs to ensure all residents are able to enjoy the festivities.

1) EXPRESS LANES: AUG. 17-27 Fairgoers save time and money by pre-purchasing both parking and admission tickets – only they can use the express lanes at Gates 1, 3, 4 and 6.

2) ADVANCE DISCOUNT ADMISSION: ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

Fairgoers of all ages – adults, children and seniors – pay $7 for advance tickets and $10 at the gate. Children five and under are free. Advance discount tickets are available on Kentucky State Fair’s new app and website until midnight Aug. 16, plus participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 16.

3) ADVANCE DISCOUNT PARKING: ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

Fairgoers pay $5 for advance parking and $10 at the gate. Advance discount parking is available on Kentucky State Fair’s new app and website until midnight Aug. 16, plus participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 16.

4) FREE WEEKEND PARKING: FRIDAY 5 P.M. – SUNDAY

From Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday, fairgoers can park for free in the lot on Phillips Lane across from Gate 1, the main entrance to the Kentucky Exposition Center. Free parking is first come, first served.

5) TARC RIDER PROGRAM: AUG. 17-27

Riders can take TARC to a regular stop at the Kentucky Exposition Center, ask the driver for a State Fair card, redeem it at the gate and pay only $7 admission to the Fair.

6) ADVANCE DISCOUNT THRILL VILLE WRISTBANDS, ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 at 5 P.M. Fairgoers save with advance Thrill Ville wristbands: $20 for adults and $12 for children 46″ and under. Advance wristbands are available on the Kentucky State Fair website. Onsite prices are $25 for adults and $12 for children.

7) MILITARY SUNDAY SALUTE: SUNDAY, AUG. 20

A special ceremony honoring the military will be held during the Oak Ridge Boys’ concert Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium, featuring the presentation of colors, national anthem and guest speakers. Active and retired military and their families receive free passes for Aug. 20. There is a limit of four passes and parking is not included. Passes are available on the Kentucky State Fair website. Thrill Ville wristbands will be available to military onsite for $10 with military ID.

8) SENIOR DAY (55 AND OVER): TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Seniors are admitted free before 5 p.m. Parking is not included. Seniors are invited to Heritage Hall for a free cup of a coffee – and singing, games, dancing, bingo, music and more. DirecTV (Streamline Communications) sponsors the day and will offer a free lunch from the Pork Producers to the first 1,000 seniors in Heritage Hall.

9) ALL IN: CARLOAD DAY: THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Admission and parking are just $20 per vehicle before 5 p.m. Vehicles with 12 or more passengers pay $100.