THE “WHY, WHEN AND WHERE” OF BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving and has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Most major retailers open very early, more recently during overnight hours, and offer promotional sales. With government offices and schools closed and many employers offering the day after Thanksgiving as a paid holiday, the four day weekend means an increase in the number of potential shoppers. Black Friday has routinely been the busiest shopping day of the year and year after year stories surface portraying hysteria and shortage of stock, making people feel like they must get out and get the deals.

“Christmas Creep” has been cited as a factor in the diminishing importance of Black Friday, as many retailers now spread out their promotions over the entire months of November and December rather than concentrate them on a single shopping day or weekend. There is also an increase in the support of Small Business Saturday, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and it encourages shoppers to spend money in locally owned businesses.

The earliest evidence of the phrase Black Friday applied to the day after Thanksgiving in a shopping context, suggests that the term originated in Philadelphia, where it was used to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. This usage dates to at least 1961. More than twenty years later, as the phrase became more widespread, a popular explanation became that this day represented the point in the year when retailers begin to turn a profit, thus going from being “in the red” to being “in the black”.

For many years, it was common for retailers to open at 6:00 a.m., but in the late 2000s many had crept to 5:00 or 4:00. This was taken to a new extreme in 2011, when several retailers (including Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Bealls) opened at midnight for the first time. In 2012, Walmart and several other retailers announced that they would open most of their stores at 8:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, prompting calls for a walkout among some workers. In 2014, stores such as JCPenney, Best Buy, and Radio Shack opened at 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day while stores such as Target, Walmart, Belk, and Sears opened at 6:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day.

Three states, Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts, prohibit large supermarkets, big box stores, and department stores from opening on Thanksgiving, due to what critics refer to as blue laws. The Massachusetts ban on forcing employees to work on major holidays is not a religion-driven “blue law” but part of the state’s Common Day of Rest Law.

There have been reports of violence occurring between shoppers on Black Friday. Since 2006, there have been 7 reported deaths and 98 injuries throughout the United States.