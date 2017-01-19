THE WOMEN’S MARCH IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST SAYS A BOWLING GREEN WOMAN

Donald Trump will be greeted by a massive, grassroots human-rights rally during his first full day in office this Saturday. The Women’s March on Washington will draw people from across the country, including Kentucky. Stephanie Morris will make an overnight bus trip to the nation’s capital with others from the Bowling Green area. She says it’s her way of registering a peaceful protest against the new president’s policies and actions.

The Women’s March on Washington website estimates 200-thousand people will participate. Marches are also planned in other cities across the country, including Lexington, Murray and Louisville.

Morris says she’s marching on Saturday for a variety of reasons – including her concerns about how the Trump administration will deal with climate change.

Morris is a member of the Sierra Club, one of the partners in the march.