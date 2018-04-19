on 04/19/2018 |

Thelema Stephens Cooper, 56, Horse Cave, died suddenly Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Medical Center at Caverna. A daughter of the late James Howard and Betty Marie Byrd Stephens, she was formerly a customer service supervisor.

Survivors include two daughters: Elizabeth King and husband Brandon of Glasgow, and Victoria Morgan and husband David of Horse Cave; five grandchildren: Harley King, Brooklyn Morgan, Colton King, Kinsley King, and Delilah Rose Morgan; two brothers: Marshall Stephens and David Stephens; three sisters: Connie Scott, Charlotte Simmons, and Shelia Ford; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Stephens Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.