on 08/08/2018 |

Thelma Childress Thompson, age 96, of Cub Run, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Signature Health Care Caverna. She was born in Edmonson County, Kentucky and a member of Christ Gospel Apostolic Church in Kessinger and a former member of Oak Hill Pentecostal Church in Cub Run. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, cooking, babysitting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed “hard work” all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Fred Thompson; parents, John & Mary Ann Childress; one grandson, Don Higdon; two sisters, Nora Dennis & Frances Wilson; seven brothers, Edmond, Shell, Tony, John A., Emory, George & Thurman Childress; three half-sisters and two half brothers; a daughter-in-law, Faye D. Thompson.

She is survived by four sons, Charles Thompson, of Cub Run, Ralph J. Thompson (Reva), of Cub Run, Ronnie Thompson (Jan), of Munfordville, LeeVaughn Thompson (Kaye), Munfordville, and one daughter, Shirley T. Huff (Steve), Horse Cave; eleven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; three sisters-in-law and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, with burial to follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Cub Run. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, the 10th, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.