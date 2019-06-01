Logo


Thelma Hayes Reynolds

on 01/06/2019 |

Thelma Hayes Reynolds, 88 of Munfordville passed away Saturday morning at her granddaughter’s home in Shepherdsville. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Lively Dennis & Hite Perkins Dennis. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of the Cane Run Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by three sisters Clara Hayes, Evelyn Hayes & Jean Betts and by six brothers Leonard, Frank, Jake, James, Winford & Johnnie Dennis

She is survived by

Three sons-William Hayes of Louisville

Randall Hayes of Horse Cave

Arnold Hayes of Louisville

One sister-Minnie Puckett of Glendale

8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren also survive

Funeral services for Thelma Hayes Reynolds will be 1pm Monday, Jan. 7 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Center Point Cemetery fund.

