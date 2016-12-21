Thelma Lois McGuire 81 of Smiths Grove, KY died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Monroe county native was the daughter of the late Willie and Maggie Hampton Crumpton. She was a homemaker and a member of Dover Baptist Church at Haywood.

She is survived by her husband James; two daughters Patricia (Ricky) Lowe and Vickie (James) Emerson both of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren James Minor, Mike (Cyndi) Lowe, Scott (Dawn) Lowe, Philip Lowe, Tiffany (Tim) Combs and Joe (Erin) Emerson; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and a sister Maria (Clay) Bilbrey of Scottsville. She was preceded in death by a daughter Diane Marcum, a grandson Anthony Marcum, a great-grandson Trevor Combs, two brothers Odell and Luther Frank Crumpton and two sisters Mary Birge and Lorraine McPherson.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, December 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:30 PM Thursday.