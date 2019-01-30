Logo


THELMA LOIS SHAW CAPSHAW WRIGHT

on 01/30/2019

Thelma Lois Shaw Capshaw Wright, 87, Marrowbone, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital.

Born March 16, 1931 in Dubre, KY, she was a daughter of the late Finis And Tessie Abney Shaw. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include one daughter Pam (John) Simpson, Marrowbone; four sons Willie [Billy]  (Beverly) Capshaw, Dubre, Larry (Sheila) Capshaw, Tompkinsville, Terry (Tina) Capshaw, Tompkinsville, and Kenneth (Lisa) Capshaw, Tompkinsville; two sisters Nellie Shaw, Marrowbone and Della Hare, Columbia; eight grandchildren Aaron (Kimberly) Capshaw, Finis (Tina) Capshaw, Greta (Jeff) Ford, Jerika (Andy Gentry) Capshaw, Kaitlyn (Steven) Watson, Kirstyn Capshaw, Brandon (Shelley) Capshaw, Michael Capshaw, and Tyler (Mahalia) Simpson; one step grand child Brianna Morris; nine great grandchildren Gracie, Tayde and Triston Capshaw, Ethan Ford, Oliver Grant and Olivia Blake Watson,  and Emmalyn, Trevor and Travis Capshaw; and four step great grandchildren Chaise and Blake Dial, Kolton Morris and Kylie Scott.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Frank Capshaw and Roy Wright; one sister Delphia Meredith; and two half brothers Ed Shaw and Calvin Shaw; and one step brother Charles Whitlow.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 1, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ, Monroe County, with Brother Finis Capshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, 2019-2:00-8:30 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Friday at the funeral home 7:00-10:00 A.M. and at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ after11:00 A.M. until time of services at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

