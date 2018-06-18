Logo


THELMA MARIE SMITH MILLER

on 06/18/2018 |

Thelma Marie Smith Miller, 90, of Temple Hill, died Monday, June 18, 2018 at her home.  She was born at Temple Hill, KY the daughter of the late Benjamin and Geneva Matthews Smith.  Marie was retired from the Mallory Co. and was also an employee of the Kentucky Pants Co.  She was a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sons; Kenneth Mark Miller (Betty) of Summer Shade and Timothy Smith Miller of Louisville; 1 granddaughter and her caregiver for many years, Bettina Marie Miller Wilson (Joe) of Glasgow; 2 grandsons Vincent Ray Miller (Melanie) of Elizabethtown and Timothy Clyde Miller of Scottsville; 4 great-grandsons, Nicholas Martin (Kristina) and Christian Martin, Jaxen Kole Miller and Kayden Wyatt; 2 great-great-grandsons Kenneth Abel Martin and Mason Ray Martin; a sister-in-law Shirley Totty of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Miller; a daughter Nell Terry Miller; 2 grandsons Tony Scott Miller and Kenneth Adam Miller; 2 sisters Loretta Bewley and Gene Wells and her in-laws Frank and Iva Miller.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 20th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4pm Tuesday.

