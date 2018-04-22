on 04/22/2018 |

Theodore “Ted” Eugene Wheeler, 87, of Glasgow, died Saturday April 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Hart County, the son of the late Augustus Edward Wheeler and Oma Logsdon Wheeler. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Lance Corporation after 35 years. Mr. Wheeler was a member and deacon at Browders Chapel Baptist Church since 1961.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Doris France Wheeler of Glasgow; 1 son, Mike Wheeler (Myra) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren, Tyler Wheeler of Bowling Green and Ashley Wheeler of Glasgow; 1 brother, Richard Wheeler (Liz) of Harriman, TN; 1 sister, Elnora Cox of Louisville; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Leroy and Tommy Wheeler; 2 sisters Anna Francis Wheeler and Nadine Webb.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday April 24, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday after 3:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to T.J. Samson Hospice 1301 North Race St. Glasgow, KY 42141.