Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Theodore “Ted” Eugene Wheeler

on 04/22/2018 |

Theodore “Ted” Eugene Wheeler, 87, of Glasgow, died Saturday April 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Hart County, the son of the late Augustus Edward Wheeler and Oma Logsdon Wheeler. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Lance Corporation after 35 years. Mr. Wheeler was a member and deacon at Browders Chapel Baptist Church since 1961.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Doris France Wheeler of Glasgow; 1 son, Mike Wheeler (Myra) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren, Tyler Wheeler of Bowling Green and Ashley Wheeler of Glasgow; 1 brother, Richard Wheeler (Liz) of Harriman, TN; 1 sister, Elnora Cox of Louisville; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Leroy and Tommy Wheeler; 2 sisters Anna Francis Wheeler and Nadine Webb.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday April 24, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday after 3:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to T.J. Samson Hospice 1301 North Race St. Glasgow, KY 42141.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Theodore “Ted” Eugene Wheeler”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
59°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 04/22 100%
High 68° / Low 55°
Rain
Rain
Monday 04/23 70%
High 65° / Low 53°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 04/24 60%
High 64° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - June 20 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.