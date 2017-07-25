on 07/25/2017 |

Theresa Borchardt 71 of Mammoth Cave died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Bowling Green. The San Francisco, California native was born on December 7, 1945 to the late Joe and Mayme Richardson Bajbek.

She was a member of the Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church and Edmonson County Homemakers.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Raymond Borchardt; one son, Kenny Borchardt; one daughter, Danielle Conner (Shaune)of Mammoth Cave and a grandson, Thomas Conner II of St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Borchardt and her step-father, John Bajbek.

No services or visitation are scheduled for Theresa Borchardt at this time.

Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel assisting family with arrangements