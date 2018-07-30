Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THERESA WILLIAMS COLBURN BINION

on 07/30/2018 |

Theresa Williams Colburn Binion, 57, of Bee Spring passed away at 2:45 PM Sunday July 29, 2018 at her home.

The Flat Rock, MI native was an LPN for 33 years- having worked for The Medical Center at Bowling Green and for Dr. Avula. She was also a 1979 graduate of Edmonson County High School and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Romer Lee Williams and Virgie Lashley Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Surviving are her husband, Greg Binion; a son, Michael “Mikey” Colburn of Bee Spring; and a brother, Ronnie Williams of Bee Spring.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “THERESA WILLIAMS COLBURN BINION”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CORRINE MARTIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
74°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Monday 07/30 80%
High 87° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 07/31 40%
High 83° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/01 40%
High 82° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.