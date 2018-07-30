on 07/30/2018 |

Theresa Williams Colburn Binion, 57, of Bee Spring passed away at 2:45 PM Sunday July 29, 2018 at her home.

The Flat Rock, MI native was an LPN for 33 years- having worked for The Medical Center at Bowling Green and for Dr. Avula. She was also a 1979 graduate of Edmonson County High School and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Romer Lee Williams and Virgie Lashley Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Surviving are her husband, Greg Binion; a son, Michael “Mikey” Colburn of Bee Spring; and a brother, Ronnie Williams of Bee Spring.