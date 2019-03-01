Logo


THIRD ARREST IN CAVE CITY MURDER INVESTIGATION

on 01/03/2019 |

A Third arrest has been made in connection to a Barren County Murder Investigation.  Yesterday afternoon, detectives with KSP Post 3 obtained an arrest warrant for Devonja Sweat (22), of Nashville, TN in connection to the murder of KeShawn L. Sarver.  Mr. Sweat was located near Maplewood Place in Nashville, TN, where he was taken into custody by Nashville Metro Police Department.  He was lodged in the Nashville Metro Detention Center in Davidson County, TN and is currently awaiting extradition to Barren County, KY to answer the charge of one count of Murder.  The investigation is being led by Detective Josh Amos and continues.  On Tuesday evening, KSP Post 3 detectives arrested two individuals for participating in crimes relating to the death of 22-year old, KeShawn L. Sarver.  Sarver was found deceased in his Cave City apartment on Friday, December 28, 2018.  This case has evolved even since Tuesday when KSP arrested Inell Crayton (23), of Bowling Green, KY and Kayla Anderson (22), of Scottsville, KY. Crayton was charged with one count of Murder, one count of Burglary 1st degree, and one count of Tampering with physical evidence.  He is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.  Anderson, an acquaintance of Sarver’s,  was charged with one count of Tampering with physical evidence, where she is also lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.  No further information is available at this time.

