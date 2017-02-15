“THIS INITIATIVE IS IMPORTANT AND A GREAT IDEA TO PROMOTE A BETTER KENTUCKY” SAYS RAY COTTRELL KMVC CHAIRMAN

Following Governor Matt Bevin’s lead on ‘fair chance’ employment and granting ‘second chances’ to individuals with criminal histories, the Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission voted on Friday to remove a long-standing hurdle in the hiring process.

The Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission unanimously approved the removal of the question, “Have you ever been convicted of any criminal offense?” as a requirement to apply for a salesperson license. The change is effective immediately.

“Removing this requirement will make it easier for people seeking gainful employment and becoming productive citizens,” said John-Mark Hack, commissioner of the Department of Vehicle Regulation. “I applaud Gov. Bevin’s leadership on this important, life-changing initiative.”

Dealerships may still continue to inquire about criminal records on their employment applications; however, the Commission no longer requires this question as a mandate to license a salesperson.

“This initiative is important and a great idea to promote a better Kentucky,” Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission Chairman Ray Cottrell stated. “The Commission’s vote mirrors Gov. Bevin’s resolve to promote ‘second chances’ for people who may have a background history.”

The Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission is responsible for licensing motor vehicle dealers, salespersons, manufacturers, distributors and their representatives, as well as investigating complaints against dealerships in regards to purchasing a vehicle or failing to transfer vehicles to the customer. The Commission also issues ​administrative citations to dealers who fail to comply with the laws governing motor vehicle sales.

The Commission licenses approximately 3,000 automobile dealerships statewide who collectively employee 13,500 salespersons.