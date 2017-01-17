THIS IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR COUNTRY AND TO THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY

Today, Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) released the statement below regarding his decision to not attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump:

“As the transition of power is a hallmark that must be honored, this is not a decision I make lightly. It’s not my intent to protest the election results or to make a statement about policy. I will not be attending the inauguration because I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect himself.

“For the last ten weeks, President-elect Trump has continually denigrated the office of the President by using his bully pulpit for insult and ridicule. Since he made his ignorant comments about Congressman John Lewis this weekend, I have heard dismay from hundreds of constituents. Thousands more have contacted me over the past months regarding his shameful remarks about women, the disabled, immigrants, and countless others — as well as his continued praise of a hostile foreign leader.

“This is not normal. It is an embarrassment to our country and to the office of the presidency, and we must send the message that this behavior is not acceptable from the leader of our nation. Not attending the Inauguration is one way for me to do that.”