THIS SATURDAY DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO HAVE SOUP, CHILI, A SILENT AUCTION AND CANDIDATE QUESTIONS ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

Soup, chili, a silent auction and Q&A with the candidates.

Melndy DeWeese has been a basketball mom for years and has been with the local AAU program for four. Her daughter hits the basketball court as part of the Southern Kentucky Starz team.

AAU was formed by a local couple Ivan and Michelle Pedigo and is a parent driven program. Not directly funded by any larger organization, DeWeese says that they all get together and find ways to cover costs, such as this Saturday’s Soup & Chili Supper and Silent Auction.

A twist was added this year and that is a forum for election candidates. AAU teams have girls and boys ranging from 4th grade up to 11th grade and DeWeese says the candidate questions all came from the kids:

DeWeese says it is important to encourage kids to be involved in the civic process and to be informed.

DeWeese says wanted to thank everyone who has helped out and supported the AAU team and she gave a special shout out to CPC Commodities:

The Southern Kentucky Starz Soup/Chili Supper and Silent Auction and Candidate forum is coming up this Saturday, April 14th from 6-8pm at Barren County’s Trojan Academy. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. You can find the Southern Kentucky Starz on facebook and southernkentuckystarz.com.