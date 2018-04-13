Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THIS SATURDAY DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO HAVE SOUP, CHILI, A SILENT AUCTION AND CANDIDATE QUESTIONS ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

on 04/13/2018 |

Soup, chili, a silent auction and Q&A with the candidates.

Melndy DeWeese has been a basketball mom for years and has been with the local AAU program for four.  Her daughter hits the basketball court as part of the Southern Kentucky Starz team.

AAU was formed by a local couple Ivan and Michelle Pedigo and is a parent driven program.  Not directly funded by any larger organization, DeWeese says that they all get together and find ways to cover costs, such as this Saturday’s Soup & Chili Supper and Silent Auction.

A twist was added this year and that is a forum for election candidates.  AAU teams have girls and boys ranging from 4th grade up to 11th grade and DeWeese says the candidate questions all came from the kids:

      Melony DeWeese

DeWeese says it is important to encourage kids to be involved in the civic process and to be informed.

DeWeese says wanted to thank everyone who has helped out and supported the AAU team and she gave a special shout out to CPC Commodities:

      Melony DeWeese

The Southern Kentucky Starz Soup/Chili Supper and Silent Auction and Candidate forum is coming up this Saturday, April 14th from 6-8pm at Barren County’s Trojan Academy.  Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.  You can find the Southern Kentucky Starz on facebook and southernkentuckystarz.com.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “THIS SATURDAY DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO HAVE SOUP, CHILI, A SILENT AUCTION AND CANDIDATE QUESTIONS ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DAVID BRADLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
65°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Friday 04/13 50%
High 80° / Low 62°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 04/14 100%
High 70° / Low 50°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Sunday 04/15 70%
High 55° / Low 36°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 15

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Mon 16

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp Registration

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 16

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Mon 16

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 16

Revival services at Lick Branch Church

April 16 @ 7:00 PM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.