THIS WEEK KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE OPENED THE TAX FILING SEASON FOR INDIVIDUAL TAXPAYERS

It is officially tax time again and this week Kentucky opened the tax filing season for individual taxpayers with the Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR), the same date as the federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This year filers have three extra days to file, since April 15 is a Saturday and the following Monday is a holiday in Washington, DC. With federal offices closed that Monday, taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18, 2017 to file their taxes. Even with the extra time, Kentucky DOR staff recommends taxpayers file well before the deadline.

“We understand some taxpayers delay submitting their tax returns to the state, but we urge everyone submitting a return to file as quickly as possible,” said Daniel P Bork, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Revenue. “For the security of taxpayers, we have continued to enhance our screening processes to help identify any suspicious or fraudulent filing activity.”

According to the DOR, filing early benefits taxpayers. The sooner taxpayers file their returns; the quicker staff can process those returns and refunds sent out.

“Early filing can really assist everyone involved in the process, especially if a taxpayer owes taxes,” said Commissioner Bork. “Early filing provides a bigger window before the deadline and can help taxpayers avoid penalties or the need for an extension.”

While taxpayers may vary on when they submit tax forms, the Kentucky DOR strongly

suggests that all taxpayers, including corporate and pass-through entity filers,

file electronically.

“When possible, electronic filing is by far the best method for taxpayers to file

their returns,” said Mack Gillim, executive director of the Office of Processing and

Enforcement. “It allows for faster processing, which means quicker refunds,

including direct deposit options. Electronic filing also helps ensure greater accuracy and confidentiality.”

When it comes to a tax season timeline, by January 31st, all W-2 tax forms must sent out to employees. February 15th is the next date to keep in mind as it is the first day tax refunds will be sent out. If you claimed the Earned Income Credit (EIC) or the Child Tax Credit, you’ll have to wait until at least the week of February 27th. Due to the PATH Act, passed by congress, this delay is due to an increase in checking for fraudulent claims. April 15th is the customary “last day to file your taxes”. Since the 15th is on a Saturday, the official filing deadline will be the following Monday April 18th.